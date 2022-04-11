The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has transported 144 tonnes of dates to a number of countries, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This was carried out through 12 containers that reached five countries in Asia and Africa, in cooperation with the UAE's embassies and consulates in these countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and the SCI's offices and representatives in the capitals of these countries.

Mohamed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects Department at SCI, said that the SCI has been allocating large quantities of dates to friendly countries every year, following the approach of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The distribution this year included Bangladesh, Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda and Rwanda.