Niger State Government has banned the taxation of hawkers and petty traders across the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago made the announcement on Tuesday at the Government House in Minna.

The governor stated that petty traders were being exploited with multiple taxes and directed Local Government Council Chairmen and councilors to ensure that such practices stop with immediate effect.

He disclosed that the state has a centralised tax system that has exempted all hawkers and petty traders.

According to the governor, anyone found taxing these traders will be dealt with decisively for extortion.

“We have observed with dismay how petty traders and hawkers are being exploited with multiple taxes.

“As a government, we have resolved that henceforth, no trader, no petty trader, should be taxed.

“Hawkers and petty traders are tax-free in Niger State. Anybody found taxing them will be dealt with decisively for extortion,” he said.

This move is expected to provide relief to small-scale traders in the state and promote entrepreneurship.

