The Campaign Organisation of Olugbenga Edema, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, has called on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to explain the distribution of rice and other palliatives provided by the federal government.

The Campaign Organisation criticized the Ondo State government’s distribution method and condemned Aiyedatiwa for a lack of transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

In a statement signed by the Campaign Organisation’s Spokesperson, Oluwatosin Ayeni, the governor was accused of running the state as a personal enterprise rather than serving the interests of its residents. Ayeni said, “This is unacceptable and goes against the principles of good governance.”

The statement read: “With the evidence at our disposal, Governor Aiyedatiwa has allocated the rice and palliatives received from the Federal Government exclusively to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Aiyedatiwa is using these resources to further his personal agenda.

“These funds and palliatives belong to the masses and are intended to alleviate the hardship caused by the All Progressives Congress-led administration, not to serve the interests of a particular political party.

“One might wonder what has happened to the funds released to the state by the federal government, especially considering that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed on August 4 that his administration had released over N570 billion to the 36 states to support citizens across the country.

“Therefore, Governor Aiyedatiwa must account for the allocation of Ondo State’s share.”

The campaign group also demanded that “Governor Aiyedatiwa provide a full and transparent account of all public funds and palliatives received from the Federal Government.

“These resources are meant to benefit all residents of Ondo State, regardless of their political affiliation, and should be distributed equitably to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“It is crucial that Governor Aiyedatiwa understands that public funds should not be used for personal gain or political advantage but are meant to serve the greater good.

“The people of Ondo State deserve a leader who prioritizes their welfare and acts in the best interests of all citizens, without discrimination or favoritism.

“We call on Governor Aiyedatiwa to rectify this situation immediately and ensure transparency in the distribution of public resources.

“The Olugbenga Edema Campaign Organisation stands with the people of Ondo State in demanding accountability and transparency throughout the entire process.”

