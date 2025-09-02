Nedbank has launched Nedbank Connect, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) aimed at providing affordable, flexible mobile services exclusively to its banking clients.

The service operates on established network infrastructure and offers both preset and customisable month-to-month plans, with no fixed contracts or penalties.

Pricing and plans

Entry-level packages start at R169 per month, which includes unlimited calls, SMSs and 3GB of data. Larger data bundles of up to 20GB are available, while a build-your-own option lets clients customise data, minutes and SMS allocations.

Each new user receives R100 airtime on activation.

Group plan functionality

A key feature of Nedbank Connect is the ability to manage up to 10 SIM cards under one account. This option targets families, small businesses and households, with centralised allocation, monitoring and spend control available in real time.

Additional features

The service supports both physical SIMs and eSIMs, with nationwide delivery or in-branch collection. Other features include:



- digital RICA and activation via the Nedbank Money app;

- ongoing airtime rewards through Greenbacks;

- flexible top-ups and bundle management;

- unlimited calls and SMS on selected plans.

Beyond banking strategy

The launch forms part of Nedbank’s wider beyond banking strategy, which includes expanding into adjacent services such as mobile, insurance and rewards.

Nedbank Connect is available only to existing Nedbank current or savings account holders. Onboarding is managed digitally through the Nedbank Money app or via online banking.

