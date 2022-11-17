Microsoft Egypt and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the sustainability roadmap of EGAS, according to an emailed press release on November 16th.

The roadmap aims at directly serving EGAS’s vision towards a more sustainable industry, with the company’s adoption of Microsoft 5 Rs approach which contributes to reducing greenhouse gases.

As per the partnership, Microsoft Egypt and EGAS will cooperate on the aspects of Methane detection and Microsoft sustainability manager.

The two companies will also collaborate on building on the skills of EGAS staff by making the best use of the technologies to enable effective and efficient solution deployment and application.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, in the presence of Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla.

“This collaboration comes in line with our belief of the significant role of technology to achieve our vision of a more sustainable O&G industry,” Dawlat Hashem, EGAS Assistant Chairman for Communications and Information Technology, commented.

“By implementing Microsoft Sustainability Manager & Space based Methane detection solution, EGAS is well positioned to improve its business in innovative ways that will positively impact our nation for decades to come,” General Manager of Microsoft Egypt Mirna Arif said.

