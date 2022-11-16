Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO), partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support digital transformation in the agriculture sector in Africa, according to an emailed press release on November 15th.

Under the partnership, digital agriculture products will be introduced to back the African agribusinesses and bolster food security in the continent.

Digital tools, including Microsoft’s AgBotnd Community Training applications, will be integrated with IFC’s Agribusiness Leadership Program to provide better information, newer technologies, and management capacity training to agribusinesses, farmers, and cooperatives.

“Digital technology can improve the operation of key supply chains in the food system by boosting production, improving business practices, promoting traceability, and increasing access to finance. However, the use of digital tools in Africa’s agriculture sector remains limited, often because of infrastructure, affordability, awareness, and regulatory issues,” Henrik Elschner Pedersen, IFC’s Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Africa, said.

“IFC and Microsoft are working together to change this so more agricultural players in Africa can leverage the power of the digital economy,” Pedersen added.

“By using digital channels, agronomic and business sensitive information is delivered directly to smallholder farmers to help improve productivity as well as mitigate the risks associated with climate change and unexpected weather events. Combined, the digital tools encourage improved farming practices, more sustainable and resilient farming practices and greater efficiencies in resource use,” Managing Director for Microsoft ATO Kunle Awosika said.

