Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and member of the Holcim Group, has launched a new Alternative Fuel and Raw Material (AFR) platform at its Mfamosing plant in Cross River State.

The facility’s launch marks a significant transformation in the company’s operations, reinforcing its commitment to reducing environmental impact, driving local economic empowerment, and setting new standards for innovation in Nigeria’s construction industry.

With the AFR facility, Lafarge Africa aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint by replacing traditional fossil fuels with alternative energy sources derived from non-recyclable waste materials.

During the commissioning, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc, emphasized the milestone as a major step for Nigeria’s construction sector. He said, “This facility will allow us to use alternative fuels and materials in our production process, reducing CO2 emissions and positioning us as a leader in sustainable practices across Nigeria and Africa.”

Alade-Akinyemi also highlighted the broader benefits of the AFR platform, noting its potential to drive local economic growth. He explained, “The AFR platform creates a diverse chain of jobs for individuals, small businesses, and entrepreneurs involved in the collection, sorting, and supply of materials to the plant.” The facility will also generate steady demand for local truck operators, logistics providers, and small to medium-sized enterprises, making it a catalyst for job creation and economic empowerment while engaging a broad network of community members and businesses.

Daniel Adedokun, Head of Lafarge Geocycle, reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability and the alignment of the AFR platform with Nigeria’s national Net Zero emissions goal. “As we activate this platform, we look forward to scaling its impact, strengthening partnerships with industries and communities, and leading sustainable practices within Nigeria,” he said. “This project plays a key role in the country’s journey to reduce CO2 emissions.”

Prince Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Micheal Odere, praised Lafarge for aligning with the state’s vision of environmental sustainability and economic vibrancy. “This project is a significant step towards a cleaner environment and reflects how the public and private sectors can collaborate for sustainable development,” Odere remarked.

Moses Osogi, Commissioner for Environment, Cross River State, applauded Lafarge for setting an example in environmental responsibility. “Lafarge is leading by example, turning waste into wealth and creating jobs that empower the youth in Cross River State,” he said, adding that the ministry would offer full support for such initiatives.

Etukudo Etim, State Coordinator for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Cross River State, also commended Lafarge Africa’s commitment to sustainability, encouraging ongoing innovation. “Lafarge is setting a new standard by significantly reducing emissions and engaging the community in environmental stewardship,” Etim stated. “This project is a win-win for both the environment and the economy.”

Eromosele Itala, Environmental Supervisor & Manager of Waste Management at Chevron Nigeria, highlighted the partnership between the oil and gas industry and Lafarge, noting their shared commitment to sustainability. “Since 2021, we’ve collaborated on managing spent waste, transforming it into alternative fuel for cement production. This partnership is a ‘marriage of purpose’ that addresses one of our biggest urban challenges: sustainable waste management,” he concluded.

