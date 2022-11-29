NAIROBI - Kenya's Centum Investment said on Tuesday its pretax loss widened to 1.24 billion shillings ($10.14 million) in the first half of the year to end-September from a loss of 697 million shillings in the same period a year earlier.

It said in a statement its company investment and other income fell to 713.4 million shillings from 987 million shillings, while operating and administrative costs dropped to 254.7 million shillings from 328.2 million shillings.

The group results include performance of Centum's subsidiaries, associates and joint venture investments across its five business segments.

Centum, which invests in listed firms and private companies, said company net asset value per share, a key measure of performance for investment firms, fell to 59.77 shillings from 62.10 shillings.

Centum's performance is keenly watched by investors as it offers exposure to opportunities such as shopping mall developments and listed and unlisted companies across East Africa.

In June, Centum said it agreed to sell its 83.4% stake in Kenya's Sidian Bank to Nigeria's Access Bank for 4.3 billion shillings.

"We expect completion and receipt of funds within the second half of the current financial year," it said on the stake sale.

($1 = 122.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)