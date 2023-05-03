Kenya’s tea export earnings fell at least 5 billion shillings ($36.7 million) in February 2023 due to foreign currency shortages in Pakistan and Egypt.



The shortage of US dollars, coupled with the continued Russia-Ukraine conflict, reduced exports to Pakistan, Egypt and Russia by 33 percent in February year-on-year, Business Daily newspaper reported, citing Kenya Tea Board.



Export to the three top buyers fell by 17 million kilos, the highest fall since 2020.



Pakistan and Egypt account for 55% of Kenya’s tea exports.



In February, exports to Pakistan dropped by 56% to 8.2 million kilogrammes YoY, with Egypt declining 55% to four million kilogrammes.



The report said that imports to Russia fell by 66% to a million kilogrammes.

