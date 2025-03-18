Nairobi: Kenya announced on Monday that it aims to increase its dairy exports to nine billion Kenyan shillings (about 69.5 million US dollars) in 2025, up from 7.3 billion Kenyan shillings in 2023, as the country strengthens its position in the global dairy market.

Genesio Mugo, chairman of state-owned Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya that key international markets include the Middle East, South Sudan and Somalia.

"We are planning to get certification at the international level so that our milk can access the European Union," Mugo said.

According to KDB, Kenya produced 5.76 billion litres of milk in 2024, out of which 4.8 billion litres was sold without being processed.

Mugo said that one of the main strategies to increase exports is to process more milk into butter, cheese, ghee and yogurt.

He added that Kenya also plans to leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area to access countries which are net importers of dairy products such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

