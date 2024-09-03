A prominent agricultural economist and researcher, Dr Adekunle Stephen Toromade, has said modern cassava processing would enhance food security and take Nigeria to greater economic heights.

Toromade who stated this, however, stressed the need to address occupational hazards and economic challenges facing cassava processors to improve and enhance productivity in addressing global food security issues.

He explained that cassava processing industry is plagued with occupational hazards that severely affect the health and economic well-being of processors, contributing to widespread poverty, saying addressing the occupational hazards and economic challenges will enhance productivity and sustainability.

“Cassava processing is crucial for many rural communities in Nigeria, involving tasks such as peeling, grating, fermenting, and drying to produce essential food products like garri, fufu, and tapioca.

“Despite its importance in the agricultural value chain, the industry is plagued by occupational hazards that severely affect the health and economic well-being of processors, contributing to widespread poverty”

While speaking on the comprehensive study to examine these challenges, Toromade said his research focused on the difficulties faced by cassava processors, in three local government areas known for their high cassava production.

According to him, “Food security in Nigeria continues to deteriorate, studies like this provide valuable insights into how improving the conditions for food processors can help tackle food insecurity.

“One of the most striking findings of the study is that cassava processing is predominantly carried out by women. These women, many of whom are the primary breadwinners for their families, face numerous occupational hazards that exacerbate their poverty status.

“The findings of the study revealed that 46% of cassava processors are moderately poor. A significant portion, about 69% of their income, is spent on medical treatment and other family expenses, further deepening their poverty”

“Additionally, smoke inhalation during cassava processing ranked as the most prevalent occupational hazard for the processors. Studies have shown that smoke inhalation can severely impact both the health and productivity of processors.

“Chronic exposure to smoke can lead to respiratory issues and other serious health conditions, diminishing workers’ efficiency and livelihoods.

“This health decline results in high medical expenses, further straining the already limited financial resources of these processors. Additionally, factors such as larger household sizes and other health issues related to occupational injuries exacerbate their poverty”

He said “The study reveals that processors’ incomes are often inadequate to cover medical costs, pushing many families deeper into poverty.

“With these risks, safety measures among cassava processors are alarmingly inadequate; while some use sun hats or caps to shield against heat, effective protections against harmful smoke and other hazards are lacking. This deficiency highlights the urgent need for comprehensive safety interventions.

“With a focus on practical solutions, Toromade and his research team are working on designing an innovative cassava processing machine that transforms raw cassava into finished products such as cassava flakes and other food items.

“This innovative processor is designed to safeguard workers by minimizing exposure to harmful smoke and other occupational hazards.

“Once this technology is adopted, it has the potential to revolutionise agricultural food processing in Nigeria, enhancing both the safety and efficiency of cassava production”

Alongside Toromade’s innovative technological advancement, there is a pressing need for extensive training programs to educate cassava processors on occupational safety.

Strengthening extension services to offer regular training on best practices and safety precautions can greatly improve workers’ health and productivity.

Government and NGO intervention is essential for the affordability of access to automated food processor machines as well as subsidies are needed to make protective gear more affordable for effective food processing techniques. Enhancing healthcare access to provide timely treatment for occupational injuries is also crucial for ensuring the well-being of these workers.

Toromade in his study utilized blockchain, AI, IoT, and big data for real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, and location in agricultural systems.

With this approach, he enhanced food supply chain management and optimized conditions in the food supply chain, particularly in cassava processing, reducing both waste and energy loss.

Toromade contributed significantly to improving the quality of life for cassava processors, and potentially decreasing their economic losses from excessive medical expenses.

Beyond addressing occupational hazards, implementing these recommendations to protect this essential workforce can significantly contribute to poverty alleviation in rural areas and enhance the economic prosperity of cassava processors.

This, in turn, will positively impact their families and communities, fostering overall rural development and sustainability within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

