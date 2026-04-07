The volatility in the Persian Gulf has reached a tipping point where the shadow of conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran no longer feels like a distant geopolitical chess match but an immediate threat to the economic heartbeat of the African continent.

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As the Strait of Hormuz remains a precarious chokehold for global energy transit, Africa finds itself in a paradoxical and deeply unsettling position.

We are home to some of the world’s most significant oil producers, yet we remain hostages to the stability of a region thousands of miles away.

This reliance on refined fuel imports from the Middle East and Europe is not an act of God or an unavoidable economic reality.

It is a profound failure of strategic foresight and a self-inflicted wound that leaves our economies gasping for air every time a drone is launched or a tanker is seized in the Persian Gulf.

The sheer scale of African oil production makes our vulnerability even more galling.

Nigeria continues to lead the pack with a daily output of 1.61 million barrels, followed closely by Libya at 1.36 million and Algeria at 1.14 million.

Angola maintains a robust production of 1.03 million barrels per day, while Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, and Gabon contribute hundreds of thousands more.

Together, these nations represent a continental powerhouse of raw energy.

However, for decades, the prevailing logic of African governance has been one of primitive extraction.

We pump the crude, sell it to the highest bidder on the global market, and then wait like mendicants for the refined products—petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel—to be shipped back to our shores at a massive markup.

This “refining gap” is the modern definition of economic neo-colonialism, but it is one that we have actively facilitated.

When a nation exports crude and imports fuel, it is essentially exporting its industrial potential and importing inflation.

The “added value” of refining—which includes the creation of high-tech jobs, the development of downstream industries like plastics and fertilizers, and the retention of precious foreign currency—is being gifted to refineries in Rotterdam, Singapore, and the Middle East.

While we may not see the literal fuel queues of the past in every capital today, the economic “queue” is very real.

We pay a premium for every liter of fuel because we are paying for the shipping, the insurance, the foreign refining costs, and the profit margins of global middlemen.

The reasons for this stagnation are as frustrating as they are familiar.

In many of our major oil-producing states, state-owned refineries have been allowed to rust into expensive monuments of incompetence.

We have seen billions of dollars poured into “Turnaround Maintenance” programs that never seem to turn anything around.

These projects often become conduits for grand-scale corruption, where contracts are awarded to the politically connected while the machinery remains idle.

Furthermore, many governments have fallen into the trap of the “Petrodollar Cycle,” where they prioritize the immediate foreign currency earned from crude exports to service international debt or fund bloated bureaucracies, rather than making the long-term capital investments required for modern refining infrastructure.

To truly understand the depth of this failure, one only needs to look back at the industrial history of Southern Africa.

There is a stinging lesson to be learned from the era of colonial Rhodesia.

In 1965, following the Unilateral Declaration of Independence, that regime was hit with what were then considered crippling United Nations economic sanctions and a comprehensive global trade embargo.

Rhodesia was not an oil producer, yet under the most hostile international conditions imaginable, it managed to establish and maintain the Feruka oil refinery in Mutare.

The regime understood that without the ability to process fuel, their rebellion would be short-lived.

They operated with a siege mentality that prioritized industrial discipline, technical ingenuity, and strategic self-sufficiency.

It is a source of immense national and continental shame that independent African states, many of which have enjoyed decades of peace and access to global credit markets, have failed to replicate that level of industrial resolve.

Today, those refining towers stand as silent, rusted monuments to a failed vision.

This decay is not a result of age, but of a catastrophic shift from production to the lazy convenience of importation.

We have traded the “muscles” of a producer for the “ledger” of a middleman, preferring the quick harvest of commissions over the hard work of sovereign refining.

Feruka is now little more than a glorified pumping station—a transit shed that celebrates the efficiency of our own dependency.

While the Rhodesian administration was driven by a desperate need for survival, our post-independence leaders have too often been driven by the convenience of the “rentier” model.

It is far easier for a corrupt official to take a commission on a crude oil shipment than it is to manage the complex, transparent operations of a high-tech domestic refinery.

The failure to refine our own oil is not a technical problem—it is a moral and political one.

Fortunately, the current geopolitical crisis is forcing a long-overdue reckoning.

There are finally tangible signs that the continent is attempting to break these chains.

The most significant shift is occurring in Nigeria, where the Dangote Refinery has finally shattered the glass ceiling of African refining.

By starting large-scale gasoline production and beginning exports to regional neighbors like Ghana, Togo, and Cameroon, this single private-sector initiative has done more for regional energy security than decades of state-led promises.

It proves that the “African refinery” is not a myth, but a necessity that requires massive investment and an end to the monopoly of inefficient state enterprises.

In Southern Africa, Angola is showing similar signs of awakening.

Their strategy to build and upgrade three separate refineries—Soyo, Cabinda, and Lobito—is an aggressive attempt to flip the script from being an importer of 80 percent of its fuel to becoming a regional exporter.

If Angola succeeds, it will change the energy dynamics of the entire SADC region.

Our neighbors in Zambia are providing a masterclass in industrial sovereignty.

By securing over a billion dollars in investment for the new Ndola refinery, Lusaka is proving that being landlocked is no excuse for being helpless.

Zambia is building the ‘muscles’ of a producer that will soon see them exporting fuel to its neighbors.

These steps are concrete and they are vital, but they must be part of a broader continental shift.

We cannot afford for these to be isolated success stories.

Africa’s energy future demands the grit of genuine entrepreneurs prepared for the grueling labor and delayed gratification of building refineries, rather than the parasitic greed of “businesspeople” who only seek the immediate, effortless harvest of crude oil commissions.

The conflict in the Middle East between the US, Israel, and Iran should serve as the final warning that Africa must decouple its energy future from the volatility of the Persian Gulf.

There is also a desperate need for regional integration.

If one African nation has the crude and a neighbor has the refining capacity, the logic of pan-Africanism should dictate a direct partnership that bypasses the need for European or Middle Eastern intermediaries.

The rehabilitation of shared infrastructure, such as the Beira-to-Harare pipeline, should be seen as a matter of national security, not just commercial interest.

We must move toward a model where refined fuel moves across African borders with the same ease that crude currently leaves our ports.

The “shame” of the past must be used as fuel for the future.

If a sanctioned colonial state in the 1960s could build a refinery without owning a single oil well, then the oil-rich giants of modern Africa have no excuse for their continued dependency.

The current instability in the Middle East is a stark reminder that true independence is impossible without energy sovereignty.

We have the production—Nigeria’s millions of barrels and Angola’s vast reserves are testament to that.

What we need now is the industrial discipline to finish what we started.

The era of shipping away our wealth and buying back our survival must end.

Africa has the tools, the resources, and the history to be a global player in refined fuel.

All that remains is for our leaders to show the same courage in the boardroom that they claim to have on the political stage.

The time for excuses has passed—the time for refining is now.

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