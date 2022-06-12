The rankings were based on a cost of living index compiled by Statista, a global statistics portal integrating diverse topics of data and facts into a single platform.

According to the Statista index, Morocco and South Africa were countries with more representations among the 15 cities with the highest cost of living in Africa.

The cost of living index is a “relative indicator of consumer goods prices, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities. Cost of Living Index does not include accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage.”

Statista best describes the cost of living index as the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a certain place and time period. The cost of living is often used to compare how expensive it is to live in one city versus another.

Below are the 15 most expensive cities to live in Africa based on the cost of living index scores:

1. Dakar, Senegal: Has a cost of living index score of 50.87.

2. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Has a cost of living index score of 50.49

3. Abidjan, Ivory Coast: Has a cost of living index score of 47.06.

4. Harare, Zimbabwe: Has a cost of living index score of 45.69.

5. Johannesburg, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 44.87.

6. Pretoria, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 42.76.

7. Gaborone, Botswana: Has a cost of living index score of 42.7.

8. Cape Town, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 40.98.

9. Durban, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 40.33.

10. Marrakech, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 39.94.

11. Accra, Ghana: Has a cost of living index score of 38.74.

12. Lagos, Nigeria: Has a cost of living index score of 37.33.

13. Tangier, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 36.85.

14. Casablanca, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 36.59.

15. Kampala, Uganda: Has a cost of living index score of 35.98.

The cost of living in Zimbabwe has been going up as the local currency shed value against other currencies while workers’ salaries and wages remained unchanging.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).