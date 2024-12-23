Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has signed into law the Electricity Bill, to be cited as “The Niger State Power Sector Law 2024.”

The bill, which was signed into law at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Minna, commenced operation on the 19th of December 2024.

The law provides for the establishment of the “Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Niger State Electricity Company, Niger State Electricity Agency, and other purposes connected with.”

The law covers electricity dealings within the state, including any person involved in or related to electricity generation, transmission, trading, electric power exchange dealings, distribution, retail supply system operation, and other related activities.

Other aspects include the state electricity market, electrification of rural underserved and unserved communities, and related aspects of the intra-state electricity business.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

