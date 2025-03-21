Google South Africa announced its launch of the new Google Cloud region in Johannesburg on 16 March 2025. This infrastructure investment marks a giant step forward in business and technology transformation, not only for South Africa, but the continent. As a result of the establishment of the region, Africa will now have access to the best data warehouse platform in the world.

The project – the first in Africa – will see South Africa join Google Cloud’s global network of 40 regions and 121 zones worldwide. These regions deliver Google Cloud services to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“Bringing Google Cloud services closer to our local customers will enable them to innovate and securely deliver faster, more reliable experiences to their own customers. This will also contribute a cumulative US$2.1 billion to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product and support the creation of more than 40 000 jobs by 2030” comments Ferdinand Steenkamp, Co-Founder at Tregter, a locally founded data company based in Cape Town.

“With Africa’s internet economy estimated to reach $180 billion by 2025, this sector will account for 5.2% of the continent’s GDP. Google South Africa’s secure, high-performance, low-latency cloud service will put South Africa at the cutting edge of this technological revolution on the continent” he adds.

This critical investment also marks a significant step towards the fulfilment of Google’s commitment to invest $1 billion to boost Africa’s digital transformation. This is an important contribution to the infrastructure needed to nurture the continent’s tech talents and enhance the startup ecosystem that will produce Africa’s homegrown tech leaders.

In addition to the infrastructure investment, Google South African has also hosted training for learners and business owners in programmes like Cloud OnBoard, Cloud Hero and Google Hustle Academy, which cover technology topics like generative AI (gen AI), machine learning (ML), application and infrastructure modernisation, data and analytics, and digital marketing.

The launch of Google Cloud will also enhance the numerous programmes Google operates for African startups including Black Founders Fund Africa and Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which has supported 106 startups across 17 African countries — startups that have collectively raised over $263 million in funding and created over 2 800 direct jobs.

“Google South Africa will inevitably play a part in creating a more level playing field for African tech entrepreneurs, bringing substantial benefits to businesses beyond the tech sector, offering a launchpad for broader efforts to power the growth of Africa’s tech sector” concludes Steenkamp.

