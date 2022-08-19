Today, the Somali Education Authorities, together with the European Union and CARE International, launched a 3.8 million Euro project in Kismayu on vocational and higher education to train people in jobs related to road infrastructure and renewable energy.

The launch took place at the Presidential palace in Kismayu in the presence of the President of Jubaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islam, “Ahmed Madobe” and Ambassador of the EU to Somalia, Veronique Lorenzo. It was attended by education authorities from Jubaland, Puntland, Galmudug and the Federal Government. Other stakeholders present included representatives of the private sector, civil society organisations, Puntland road authority, Kismayu municipality, youth and women’s groups.

“There is an urgent need for a human resource base with a higher level of vocational and technical skills to address the demands of the labour market in Jubaland and Somalia”, said Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam. “In Jubaland this is particularly important because the region has significant needs for reconstruction: battered roads, unaffordable electricity and unreliable energy supply, these are all factors that exclude the people of Jubaland from equitable development.”

The project which will be implemented countrywide will train a total of 500 youth and aims to promote economic growth by training technicians and professionals

The project which will be implemented countrywide will train a total of 500 youth and aims to promote economic growth by training technicians and professionals who will support roads and renewable energy sectors that is particularly important because the inadequate supply of clean energy and underdeveloped road networks are a major hindrance to economic development, poverty reduction and access to markets.

Technical and Vocational Training institutions and universities in Somalia will also benefit from the project in terms of capacity to deliver quality education and training. Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands) will provide the technical know-how related to the project.

“This initiative comes at a crucial time of reconstruction and development of Somalia following decades of conflict. Owing to the long period of violence, there has been little investment in or maintenance of infrastructure, which is crucial for expansion of domestic trade, access to markets and employment creation. The participation of the private sector in the project is an indication of their important role in spurring development through skilled workforce in Somalia,” EU Ambassador to Somalia Veronique Lorenzo said.