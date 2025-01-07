For Zimbabweans who have endured nearly 45 years of independence, this revelation may seem unbelievable, but it is an unfortunate reality.

The current ZANU-PF government has not only failed to improve the electricity generation infrastructure inherited from the colonial regime but has overseen its steady decline through neglect, corruption, and mismanagement.

Today, ordinary Zimbabweans endure daily power outages averaging 18 hours, a scenario unimaginable even under a colonial regime nearly a century ago.

This failure cannot be blamed on resource constraints, natural disasters, or a lack of global support.

Instead, it is rooted in a catastrophic governance system riddled with unrepentant looting, misappropriation of public funds, and gross mismanagement at the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

Since 1980, the country has failed to invest in meaningful new power generation projects, save for cosmetic expansions of the existing Hwange Thermal and Kariba Hydroelectric power stations.

These expansions have proven inadequate in meeting the demands of a growing population and an evolving economy.

In stark contrast, the Rhodesian government, despite its racist and oppressive policies, managed to build a robust electricity generation system.

This infrastructure catered not only to the settler population but also to industries that powered the economy.

Today, Zimbabwe, with an ever-expanding population and an economy desperate for reliable power, finds itself with less electricity available than Rhodesia had 85 years ago.

This embarrassing reality is a damning indictment of the ZANU-PF regime and its inability to advance the country beyond the achievements of the colonial era.

The gravity of this situation became evident during a conversation, yesterday, with a renowned engineer and former ZESA board member, who provided insightful statistics on the Electricity Availability Factor (EAF).

This metric, which calculates electricity availability by considering the percentage of the population with access to electricity and the hours they receive it daily, paints a bleak picture for Zimbabwe.

With an estimated electrification rate of 44% and an average of 18 hours of electricity per day, Zimbabwe’s EAF stands at a dismal 0.37 or 37%.

This is more or less the same level as in the 1940s under colonial rule—ironically, way before the construction of the Kariba Hydroelectric and Hwange Thermal power stations.

How humiliating is this!

For comparison, countries like Angola and Mozambique, which endured decades of devastating wars, have EAFs of approximately 33-38% and 25%, respectively.

Angola’s electrification rate is 43% in cities and less than 10% in rural areas, while Mozambique’s electrification rate is around 24%.

These countries’ troubled histories make their struggles understandable.

However, Zimbabwe, which has largely been at peace since independence—safe for atrocities against innocent unarmed civilians—has no excuse for its failures.

Had the ZANU-PF government prioritized accountability, good governance, and zero tolerance for corruption, Zimbabwe could have been on par with nations like Egypt and China.

China, with a near-universal electrification rate of 99% and an average of 23 hours of electricity per day, boasts an EAF of 95-98%.

Countries like England, the USA, and Japan, with universal electrification and stable grids, have EAFs nearing 100%.

Zimbabwe should aspire to these standards, given its vast natural resources, including gold, platinum, diamonds, and lithium.

In 2023, Zimbabwe earned an estimated $9.77 billion from mineral exports, making it the 10th largest African exporter of natural resources.

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe reported selling 3.2 million metric tonnes of minerals during the first 11 months of 2023.

This wealth should have been sufficient to build new, technologically advanced power generation infrastructure to achieve universal electrification and eliminate load-shedding.

Yet, instead of utilizing these resources effectively, the government has chosen to sink deeper into debt, borrowing $1.2 billion from China for the construction of Hwange Power Station units 7 and 8.

Reports indicate that Zimbabwe is already struggling to pay millions of dollars monthly to Chinese company SinoHydro for the maintenance and operation of these units.

By November 2024, ZESA owed $330 million to SinoHydro.

If Zimbabwe is battling to pay mere millions of dollars, what more the billions it owes?

I’m not even factoring in the fact that Zimbabwe owes an estimated total $2.1 billion to China, which also includes loans for the RGM International Airport expansion project, and others.

This financial strain has reportedly tested the so-called “all-weather friendship” between Zimbabwe and China.

Corruption further exacerbates this crisis.

The infamous case of Wicknell Chivayo, who received $5 million upfront for a $175 million solar power project in Gwanda that never materialized, is a glaring example.

The project site remains undeveloped, overgrown with trees and grass.

In another instance, millions of dollars were paid to a company linked to the ruling elite, which failed to deliver essential power generation equipment.

Meanwhile, the company’s CEO reportedly spent lavishly on a birthday celebration in South Africa, flying dozens of relatives and friends and booking them in hotels on an expensive trip while the people of Zimbabwe languished in darkness.

Millions more having been misappropriation through the purchase of the wrong or overpriced equipment, lavish spending (on luxury vehicles and holidays) by the top executives at the parastatal, and the hiring of these close to high-ranking officials who are paid ridiculously high amounts for supposed “consultancy work”.

These acts of corruption and mismanagement have dire consequences for the economy.

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing, mining, agricultural, and tourism sectors suffer billions of dollars in losses annually due to power outages.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the economy, are particularly hard-hit, as they cannot afford alternative energy sources.

For households, the daily struggle to secure basic needs is compounded by the lack of electricity, further eroding the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

This dire situation demands urgent action.

Accountability, transparency, and good corporate governance must become the cornerstones of Zimbabwe’s approach to electricity management.

Those responsible for corruption and mismanagement must be held to account, with the stolen funds recovered and redirected towards meaningful development.

Zimbabwe cannot afford to continue on its current path.

The nation’s survival depends on its ability to provide reliable, constant power to its citizens.

Without electricity, the vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2030 is nothing more than an illusion.

It is time for Zimbabwe to break free from the shackles of mismanagement and corruption and reclaim its potential as a prosperous nation.

Today, as I write this, there is no electricity in my home—an all-too-familiar reality for millions of Zimbabweans.

This darkness is symbolic of the broader failure of a regime that has squandered the promise of independence.

To move forward, Zimbabwe must confront this failure head-on and strive for a future where electricity is not a luxury but a basic right for all.

Anything less is unacceptable for a country with our vast potential and resources.

