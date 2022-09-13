Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry — President-Designate of the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) — discussed the COP27 and climate initiatives with Bhupinder Yadav — India’s Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change — over the phone.

Ahmed Abu Zeid — Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — said that Shoukry stressed Egypt’s appreciation for India’s important role in the climate change negotiations.

He also praised India’s recent announcement to strengthen its nationally determined contributions to reduce emissions, which contributes to efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Accords on climate change.

Furthermore, the FM highlighted Egypt’s interest in coordinating with India on various climate issues, taking into account India’s upcoming presidency of the G20 next year.

Abu Zeid added that the Indian minister, for his part, praised the efforts of the Egyptian presidency of the climate conference.

He also expressed confidence in Egypt’s ability to lead international climate action during the coming period and the success of the COP27 and its output of the desired results that preserve the interests of developing countries, especially with regard to the issues of adaptation to climate change and the provision of climate finance.

Additionally, Shoukry expressed his aspiration for India’s expected participation at the highest possible level in the COP27 that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

He also expressed his aspiration for India to participate effectively and constructively in the various activities of the conference, adding that Egypt looks forward to continuing consultations and coordination with India in this regard during the coming period.

