Dow partners LEAP Africa to engage young Africans in a month-long service to their communities to celebrate 2023 Pan-African Youth Day of Service (YDoS), a social impact program in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The partnership, which marks the fourth edition of the YDoS initiative will commence on the 12th of August, 2023 on International Youth Day.

The aim of the partnership is to renew the spirit of active citizenship among African youths with an emphasis on spreading the culture of service and collective responsibility.

Participants interested in the 2023 initiative are therefore enjoined to either register their own project, volunteer for an existing project or sponsor the execution of a project.

The registered projects can be physical projects or active virtual advocacy in different locations across Africa.

The Executive Director of LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni in her remarks said the partnership with Dow for the 2023 YDoS campaign will help harness the energy of young people positively noting that the agency of young people and the power of their voices, creativity and energy will make greater impact in the society.

According to Kehinde, “LEAP Africa intends to push young people to think and be involved in social impact projects to deliver the Africa we want.”

“Leveraging strategic partnerships has played a prominent role in deepening the impact of LEAP programmatic efforts across Africa, Kehinde maintained.

Speaking on the partnership, the President, Dow Africa, Sami Mainich expressed excitement that the partnership with LEAP Africa will drive sustainable development across the African continent.

“The YDoS is a massive campaign gradually catching on across Africa annually, which we are immensely proud of.

“We are excited to partner with LEAP Africa once again on this important initiative that drives sustainable development across the continent through active collaboration, investments, and empowerment,” Sami Mainich said.

“We encourage young people from all over Africa to get involved and help us build the Africa we want, ” Mainich encouraged.

In 2022, Dow Africa – as a headline sponsor – and LEAP Africa mobilised over 4000 young people across 24 African countries to implement 210 projects which spanned across all 17 sustainable development goals.

The projects which were implemented physically, virtually using digital devices, and in hybrid formats included tree plantings, food drives, beach clean-ups, medical outreaches, educational workshops and training, and virtual advocacy campaigns.

Dow has a long history of supporting youth development, and we believe that this partnership will help us to advance our commitment to building a more sustainable future.

