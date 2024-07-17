Specno is excited to confirm the announcement that its bi-annual Founders Den event will be taking place in Johannesburg later this month. The gathering, which usually takes place in Cape Town, aims to shape the future of business in South Africa, by bringing together a number of visionary entrepreneurs, tech industry leaders, and investors.

Attendees will gain valuable industry insights, make meaningful connections, and be inspired by the success stories of other South African entrepreneurs. The event promises an excellent opportunity for representatives of the media to capture stories of innovation and entrepreneurship in our country today.

Speakers include Alex Thomson (Co-Founder of Naked Insurance), Rajiv Daya (Head of Investment at Next176 from Old Mutual) and Priaash Ramadeen (Co-Founder and CEO of The Awareness Company). The panel will be moderated by Renier Kriel (Co-Founder of The Open Letter, South Africa’s fastest growing online newsletter).

The event details are provided below:

Date: Thursday, 25 July 2024

Time: 18.00 – 21.00

Location: Old Mutual, Mutual Place, Sandton

The invite-only event is exclusive in nature, and media attendance is welcome, although limited to the very first five RSVPs. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to share their contact details (name, surname, ID number and media house) with Omnia Strategic Counsel, as there will be opportunities for photographs and interviews with the Specno leadership team and panelists.

Kindly RSVP by COB on Tuesday, 16 July, 2024 via email to natalie@omniacounsel.com or via whatsapp 084 336 4466.

