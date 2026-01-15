As we look toward 2026, Africa’s logistics sector stands at a defining moment. Global uncertainty remains high as geopolitical tensions, shifting tariff regimes, and tight financial conditions continue to reshape trade flows. Yet, the data tells a more optimistic story: trade remains remarkably resilient.

{{image}}

The DHL Global Connectedness Tracker offers a powerful counter-narrative to the deglobalisation rhetoric that has dominated recent discourse.

According to the 2025 update, global trade in goods grew faster during the first half of 2025 than in any half-year since 2010, except during the pandemic.

The continent’s long-term success depends on strengthening both intra-African corridors and global connectivity, especially with Asia, the Middle East and Europe. This dual focus is where the continent’s biggest opportunities are emerging.

This is particularly significant for Sub-Saharan Africa, where our geographic position requires us to think globally rather than merely regionally.

Research shows that countries serving as “connecting economies” are gaining trade share by bridging markets and reducing friction across supply chains. This presents an extraordinary opportunity for African nations to position themselves as vital links in global supply chains.

Africa’s economic momentum is building

Africa continues to rise on the global agenda as a major growth frontier. According to the IMF, growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to hold at around 4.1 % in 2025, with modest improvement expected in 2026. The OECD emphasises that infrastructure investment, trade corridor development and regional integration (such as under the African Continental Free Trade Area) are essential to unlocking Africa’s potential.

Trends defining logistics in 2026

Digitalisation and AI will define competitive advantage

Digital transformation is rapidly becoming the backbone of Africa’s logistics industry.

Mobile commerce now accounts for nearly 80% of online transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the number of online shoppers is expected to exceed 518 million in 2025. With the market projected to reach $113bn by 2029, this digital expansion is reshaping demand patterns and creating new logistics requirements and growth opportunities.

The logistics sector's response must be equally transformative. By 2026, predictive routing, real-time visibility tools and automated documentation platforms will shift from innovation projects into everyday expectations.

The real competitive edge will come from the ability to integrate these tools seamlessly and use data to make fast, informed operational decisions.

Second cities will become Africa’s new logistics hubs

One of the most important structural shifts shaping Africa’s economic geography is the rapid rise of second cities. Industry research highlights that fast-growing hubs outside traditional capitals are becoming critical centres of consumption, employment and trade.

Cities such as Mombasa, Eldoret, Kano, Kumasi, Mwanza, Gqeberha and Mbeya are emerging as vital nodes along regional logistics corridors. They are benefiting from population growth, rising local manufacturing activity and increasing investment into sectors such as e-commerce, new energy and life sciences.

As these cities grow, they will influence how and where logistics networks evolve. Their expansion will shape decisions about the location of warehousing, the strengthening of road and rail routes, digital service points and the creation of new inland corridors that link into Africa’s major air and ocean gateways.

The rise of second cities signals a move away from single-city dominance toward a more distributed, polycentric pattern of economic activity. Logistics strategies that anticipate this shift will be better positioned to support decentralised growth across the continent.

Sustainability becomes a core operating standard

Sustainability is shifting from a differentiator to a basic requirement across global and African supply chains. Carbon reporting, low-emission transport options and stricter environmental regulations are now shaping procurement decisions and investment priorities.

Supply-chain activities represent a significant share of total emissions for many industries, particularly those with global or complex production networks. As governments and trade partners increase pressure on sustainability performance, logistics footprints will come under closer scrutiny.

By 2026, companies will be expected to demonstrate measurable emissions reductions, greater transparency and more energy-efficient operations. The logistics sector will need to adapt through cleaner technologies, greener infrastructure design and smarter routing systems that reduce environmental impact while maintaining reliability.

Policy implementation, not policy creation, will be the real test

Africa has no shortage of trade frameworks. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a transformative agreement with the potential to unlock new levels of economic integration and trade across our continent. However, the pace and consistency of implementation vary widely, and this is where operational bottlenecks can emerge.

Businesses consistently report challenges such as slow border processes, inconsistent application of rules of origin and unpredictable clearance timelines. These issues are not about political will but about everyday execution. In 2026, the most significant breakthroughs in African trade will come from aligning policy with operational reality.

The road ahead

Africa enters 2026 with momentum. The convergence of demographic strength, urban expansion, digital acceleration and renewed global investor interest positions the continent for significant progress.

Infrastructure improvements, smarter policy implementation and broader participation from SMEs will determine how far and how fast trade can grow. Those who combine data-driven insight with practical, on-the-ground execution will shape the next era of African logistics.

In a world where borders matter less and connectivity matters more, Africa has an opportunity to redefine its role in global trade.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

