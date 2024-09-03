Sixty percent of African youth are looking to leave because unchecked corruption threatens their future, according to a poll of more than 5,600 youngsters in 16 countries released Tuesday.

Corruption is seen as the "single greatest hurdle" they face to achieve their own potential and a better life, said the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation which commissioned the poll of 5,604 people aged 18 to 24.

"Most of all, they don't believe their governments are doing enough to address this scourge and because of it almost 60% are looking to emigrate in the next five years," it said.

The 2024 African Youth Survey, which the foundation says is unparallelled in scope and size, was conducted via face-to-face interviews in January and February in countries ranging from South Africa to Ethiopia.

North America was the top pick for emigration for this age group, followed by Western European countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

More than half (55 percent) of those polled said Africa was headed in the "wrong direction", although there was a modest rise to 37 percent in "Afro-optimism" from the 2022 survey.

"They want tougher sanctions against corrupt politicians, including banning them from standing for office. They also want a different form of government," the foundation said.

Although about two-thirds of those interviewed believe in democracy, around 60 percent were in favour of an "African-infused" form.

Nearly one in three believe that non-democratic systems, from the military or one-party rule, could be preferable under certain circumstances.

- China influence -

Most of those polled (72 percent) said foreign influence was an issue. "They are concerned about their countries being exploited by foreign companies especially their natural mineral wealth being mined and exported without any further benefit to the people," said the foundation.

A large majority (82 percent) considered China's influence as positive, with 79 percent saying the same for the United States.

Perceptions of Russian influence increased, notably in Malawi and South Africa, with more than half of those with a positive view of Russia citing its provision of grain and fertiliser.

Most said a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential elections would be a far worse outcome for Africa than a win by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The African Youth Survey, first conducted in 2020, aims "to give voice to Africa's youth in a scientific manner," the foundation's communications director Nico De Klerk told AFP. It also provides useful data to governments, NGOs and investors.

Africa has the world's youngest and the fastest-growing population.

The median age on the continent in 2020 was 19.7 compared to 31.0 in Latin America, 38.6 in Northern America and 42.5 in Europe, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Africa is home to nearly 420 million youth aged 15-35, one-third of whom are unemployed, the African Development Bank says. The population is expected to double to over 830 million by 2050, it says.

The 2024 African Youth Survey was conducted by PSB Insights in Botswana, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.