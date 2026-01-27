Angola ‍plans ‍to raise about $1.7 billion on ​international capital markets in 2026, the government's ⁠annual debt plan showed on Tuesday.

The ⁠document also ‌showed Angola aims to secure around $1.4 billion in commercial financing, ⁠including debt-for-health swap operations, and $500 million from World Bank Development Policy Operations.

The Southern African oil-producing country ⁠is under pressure from ​high debt-service costs, which could consume more than ‍40% of total expenditure this year.

The International ​Monetary Fund in December forecast that economic growth would remain subdued this year at around 2%, with a gradual recovery over the medium term dependent on progress in economic diversification.

Angola's government is trying to bolster public ⁠finances by cutting subsidies and ‌opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment.

(Reporting by ‌Miguel Gomes; Additional ⁠reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Sfundo ⁠Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)