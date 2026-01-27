PHOTO
Angola plans to raise about $1.7 billion on international capital markets in 2026, the government's annual debt plan showed on Tuesday.
The document also showed Angola aims to secure around $1.4 billion in commercial financing, including debt-for-health swap operations, and $500 million from World Bank Development Policy Operations.
The Southern African oil-producing country is under pressure from high debt-service costs, which could consume more than 40% of total expenditure this year.
The International Monetary Fund in December forecast that economic growth would remain subdued this year at around 2%, with a gradual recovery over the medium term dependent on progress in economic diversification.
Angola's government is trying to bolster public finances by cutting subsidies and opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment.
(Reporting by Miguel Gomes; Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)