The African Development Bank has approved a $24 million loan for the construction and equipment of a new aviation training facility in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

Landlocked Rwanda is aiming to become a major airline hub in Africa, taking advantage of its central location on the continent as had already entered into agreements with Qatar Airways for a new $1.3 billion international airport.

The project will support Rwanda's goal of developing into a regional aviation hub and attract foreign investment to the sector, the African Development Bank said in a statement.

Up to 500 students are expected to enrol at the Centre once it is partially operational in 2025. It will provide training for the cabin crew, maintenance, and pilots.

Additionally, the centre will offer training for operating drones, recurring training in flight simulators, and other advanced pilot training for specialized missions.

Industry watchers estimate that Africa needs over 50,000 aviation professionals in the next two decades, including 15,000 pilots, 17,000 technicians and 23,000 cabin crew members.

As part of Rwanda's aviation capacity expansion, its government and Qatar Airways signed an agreement in 2019 with the Gulf country's airline taking a 60% stake in the new international airport near Kigali.

Qatar Airlines will help operate the airport that will have a initial capacity of 7 million passengers in its first phase in 2026, and 14 million passengers when fully complete in 2032.

The alliance with Qatar Airlines is meant to provide Rwanda with a reliable technical and financial partner to help its hub development strategy.

The Doha-based airline has said it also intends to acquire a 49% stake in RwandaAir.

