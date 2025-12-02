RwandAir on Monday resumed flights to Mombasa after a six-year absence, with the new route connecting Kigali, Zanzibar and Mombasa, and boosting tourism in the region.

The Rwandan flag carrier, which suspended its Mombasa route in 2019, is expected to operate four flights to the coastal city every week.

The resumption of the route is a plus in connecting the East Africa, adding value to tourism, especially those in landlocked countries, as they can now access beaches in Mombasa and Zanzibar," Mr Caunhye said in Mombasa after the RwandAir flight touched down.

He said the airline would increase its frequency and add more destinations in the next few months."RwandAir is operating in 41 destinations and soon, with more countries entering agreements with RwandAir, we shall announce more destinations. With the new route, we expect to boost business , since RwandAir has code-sharing agreement with Qatar Airways -- which means you can now connect to different countries with ease," the official said.

He said the carrier’s return to Mombasa and the introduction of the Zanzibar route was another step forward in its“ambitious growth journey."

