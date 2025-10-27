Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the UAE continues to consolidate its position as one of Africa’s key strategic investment partners, ranking fourth globally, after the US, China, and the European Union, with total investments exceeding US$110 billion between 2019 and 2023.

Of that amount, over US$70 billion was directed toward green, energy, and renewable energy sectors, underscoring the UAE’s leadership among Arab and GCC investors in the continent.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 in Dubai, Bin Touq announced that the summit featured investment cooperation opportunities between the UAE and more than 20 African countries, with over 100 projects worth more than US$6 billion presented. These initiatives are expected to create more than 70,000 jobs across the continent.

He noted that the participation of over 20 African ministers in discussions on enhancing the tourism sector highlights the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting effective and sustainable investments in Africa.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism emphasised that the UAE serves as a leading and strategic partner in African investment, with economic and investment ties expanding rapidly. He pointed out that tourism ranks among the top five Emirati investment sectors in Africa, alongside energy, infrastructure, logistics, and real estate.

He stressed that tourism and investment partnerships with African nations are a strategic pillar for expanding opportunities for Emirati companies, opening new markets, and facilitating knowledge exchange, all of which strengthen economic integration and national competitiveness.

The minister added that, under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership, the country remains committed to its role as an active development partner. Hosting the summit, he said, reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its investment presence and fostering productive partnerships, to create a new tourism investment map linking the UAE and Africa, and elevating bilateral relations to new levels of progress and prosperity.

On the domestic front, Bin Touq highlighted the summit’s importance in showcasing promising investment opportunities within the UAE’s markets, particularly in business tourism, luxury hotels, and sustainable and eco-tourism.

He revealed that tourism investments in the UAE reached AED28.8 billion in 2023, rose to AED32.2 billion in 2024, and are expected to reach AED35.2 billion in 2025, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to provide exceptional investment opportunities.