Hong Kong builder New World Development said on Monday it had received commitments for a HK$88.2 billion ($11.24 billion) loan refinancing, as the builder finalises a crucial lifeline in a distressed property market.

New World's refinancing, poised to be one of the largest ever seen in Hong Kong, concludes months of negotiations over a debt package designed to steer the company away from the brink of default.

The deal offers a temporary reprieve, while China’s prolonged property downturn continues to cast a shadow over the developer’s outlook.

New World said it had refinanced portions of its existing offshore unsecured debt, including bank loans, through a new facility, and had also aligned the terms of its remaining loan agreements.

The new facility consists of multiple tranches of bank loans with different maturities, with the earliest being June 30, 2028.

The refinancing includes terms such as financial covenants and security over certain assets that provide the firm with greater flexibility to effectively manage its ongoing business operations and financial requirements, the company said.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the banking community for their continued support. This is a testament to the confidence placed in our operation,” said Echo Huang, CEO of New World.

She added that the Group’s financial management strategy is to prioritise reducing indebtedness and improving cash flow. ($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

