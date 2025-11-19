Arab Finance: Vodafone Egypt reinforced its position as the country’s largest telecommunications operator after reporting EGP 55 billion in revenue during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to an emailed press release.

This was driven by strong customer trust and significant infrastructure spending.

In H1 2025, the company also invested EGP 7.53 billion in network and infrastructure upgrades.

Vodafone Egypt’s digital financial services continued to grow, with its market share in mobile wallets accounting for 55%, remaining the largest in the market.

Active Vodafone Cash users reached 12.6 million, as the company expanded significantly in international remittances through partnerships with six leading Arab banks.

In the enterprise segment, the company leveraged its market leadership to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through its “Engez” platform.

It also advanced Egypt’s healthcare digitalization efforts by digitizing 628 medical facilities serving 13 million citizens.

Moreover, Vodafone Egypt received independent recognition from global network evaluator UMLAUT for having both the country’s best mobile network and best fixed internet network. This is in addition to earning international cybersecurity certifications and securing a SHRM workplace excellence award for the third consecutive year.

Vodafone Egypt remains on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035, backed by strong community confidence and a portfolio of social initiatives.

Support for Gaza topped its recent efforts, including doubling customer donations and offering free calls to help families stay connected.

The company also continued its women-empowerment programs, including the “Maaki” initiative in rural Egypt.

