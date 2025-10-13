London shares made a modest recovery on Monday, led by miners, as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric on trade tensions with China, worries about which had sparked a sharp selloff on Friday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.07% as of 1012 GMT, having dropped 0.9% in the previous session after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, reigniting fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The mid-cap focused FTSE 250 gained 1.15%.

Over the weekend, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone, posting that "it will all be fine" and that the U.S. had no intention to "hurt" China.

In the market, precious metal miners led gains with 7% rise as gold prices hit another record high.

Gold miners Fresnillo and Endeavour gained the most in the FTSE 100 with 7.6% and 6.4% rise, respectively.

In the latest round of mergers and acquisitions, U.S. private equity giant Blackstone said it was in the early stages of considering a cash offer for Big Yellow Group, lifting the self-storage firm's shares 18.3%.

Rival Safestore also jumped 11.2% on the news.

Tritax Big Box gained nearly 3% after Blackstone agreed to buy a 9% stake in the UK real estate investment trust. Tritax agreed to buy Blackstone's UK logistics assets for 1.04 billion pounds ($1.39 billion).

The broader real estate sector advanced 2.5%.

An index of industrial metal miners rose 2.2%, tracking gains in copper prices.

Mining heavyweights Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto rose between 1.5% and 2.8%, helping lift the blue chip index.

Among other individual stocks, Oxford Instruments shed 11.4% as the company expects H1 revenue to drop and said the shortfall is unlikely to be recovered.

Lloyds Banking Group gained 1% after a motor finance charge came in lower than anticipated.

(Reporting by Avinash P and Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)