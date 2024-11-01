Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company, Alpha Dhabi, saw its Q3 2024 net profit jump 83% year-on-year (YoY) to 7.5 billion dirhams ($2.04 billion).

Revenue across the business and accounting segments rose to reach AED 44.2 billion, up 36%YoY.

Key contributions came from the industrial segment (AED 18.5 billion) real estate (AED 13.2 billion), and construction (AED 7.6 billion).

For the nine-month period ending September 30, the net profit was AED 11.1 billion. The company atrributed the 4% decrease YoY to a one-time adjustment related to PureHealth.

In July, PureHealth concluded the IPO of its subsidiary, Ardent Health Partners, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

