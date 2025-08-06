The UAE’s ADNOC Gas has reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q2 2025 net income to $1.385 billion, its highest ever, which the company has attributed to a strong performance in the local gas market and LNG exports.

The integrated gas processing and sales company beat analysts’ mean estimates of $1.244 billion, according to data provider LSEG.

Revenue for the quarter was $5.96 billion, a 2% drop YoY.

ADNOC Gas reported a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $665 million for the quarter, with H1 CAPEX increasing 49% YoY. The company attributed the rise to strategic initiatives, including a $5 billion Final Investment Decision on the first phase of its Rich Gas Development project (RGD), which takes the committed CAPEX to $20 billion.

ADNOC Gas estimates a full year 2025 CAPEX of $3 billion.

Net income for H1 was reported at $2.655 billion.

The board has approved an interim dividend of $1.792 billion, a 5% increase YoY, which will be distributed in September.

