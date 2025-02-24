Turkey has launched an investigation into anyone responsible for creating and spreading manipulative and misleading news that caused unusual price and volume fluctuations in Istanbul's stock market, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct the probe along with the Capital Markets Board, which will report on the matter, Anadolu said on Sunday.

On Friday, the Capital Markets Board had launched an investigation into unusual price movements in Borsa Istanbul. All transactions by all institutions are being reviewed by both the board and the exchange, it said.

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed on Friday at 9,602.16 points, down 2.09% from its close on Thursday. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)