The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session higher, with the market capitalization standing at EGP 2.263 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.18% to 30,795.09 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.36% to 3,183.67 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.64% at 8,575.03 points and 0.49% at 11,735.07 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.479 billion through the exchange of 1.826 billion shares over 99,834 transactions.

Retail investors represented 68% of the total trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 31.99% of trading.

Foreign and Arab traders made up 15.04% and 3.01% of the trading transactions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investors controlled 81.95%.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 1 billion, while foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 994.80 million and EGP 8.03 million, respectively.

