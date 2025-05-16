Egypt - TAQA Arabia reported a 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to a filing on May 9th.

The company earned net profits of EGP 136.079 million in the January-March period, compared to EGP 102.776 million over the corresponding period of 2024.

Revenues grew 50% YoY to EGP 5.378 billion from EGP 3.576 billion.

As for standalone financials, the company saw a 11% yearly drop in net profits after tax in Q1 2025, reaching EGP 155.162 million from EGP 174.849 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).