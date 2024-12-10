Talabat shares which began trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday opened at 1.70 dirhams ($0.46) versus its IPO price of AED 1.60. The stock then rose to AED1.72 before declining to AED1.69 within 10 minutes, according to LSEG data.

Over 239 million shares changed hands on the DFM in the first few minutes of trading for a total value of over AED 407 million.

The MENA holding of Berlin-based food delivery company Delivery Hero, floated 20% of its issued share capital.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

