Arab Finance: Al Orouba Securities Brokerage Company suffered 26.07% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at EGP 2.917 million in 2024, compared to EGP 2.314 million, as per the financial results.

Revenues declined to EGP 2.375 million last year from EGP 2.496 million at the end of December 2023.

The loss per share stood at EGP 0.098 in 2024, versus EGP 0.078 a year earlier.

Established in 1987 and listed on EGX in 2008, Al Orouba operates within the diversified financial sector, focusing on investment banking and brokerage.

