Dubai - Taaleem Holdings witnessed 19.20% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits valued at AED 164.51 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, against AED 138 million.

Revenues reached AED 1.13 billion in FY24/25, an annual hike of 20.10% from AED 945.24 million, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.16 in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 August 2025 from AED 0.14.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem Holdings, said: “This year was marked by key milestones, including the acquisition of Kids First Group (34 nurseries across the UAE and Qatar), which provides immediate cash flow and opens a new growth avenue in the wider GCC early years market.”

“We also strengthened our premium portfolio through the acquisition of Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFPM), our first French curriculum school, alongside the launch of Dubai British School Jumeira (DBS Jumeira), a flagship campus, and the opening of Dubai British School Mira (DBS Mira) in academic year 25/26,” the Chairman added.

He continued: “In a landmark move, we partnered with Harrow Schools to open two super-premium campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.“

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem Holdings, emphasized: “Despite significant expansion, our balance sheet remains strong, with net debt of AED 861.90 million supported by robust cash generation.”

During the first nine months (9M) of FY24/25, Taaleem Holdings registered an annual growth of 7.60% in net profits to AED 242.25 million, versus AED 225.19 million.

