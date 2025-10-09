Subscription for Abdul Aziz Al-Tuwaijri Trading Company’s one million shares, or 20% of its capital, on the Nomu–Parallel Market will begin on November 2, 2025.

The IPO subscription, which is open to qualified investors, will run for six business days, ending on November 9.

The final allotment of the shares will take place on November 12, with refunds planned for November 16.

Trading of the shares is expected to commence on Nomu after fulfilling all requirements and completing all relevant regulatory procedures.

The company will allocate 100% of the net proceeds to support its expansion plans.

The CMA had approved Abdul Aziz Al-Tuwaijri’s IPO request in June 2025.

The company announced plans to offer 600,000 shares in June 2023, but the IPO was canceled after the subscription was not fully covered. The price range was set between SAR 60 and SAR 63 per share, according to Argaam.com, an Arabic financial website.

