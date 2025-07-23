Yanbu Cement Company registered 47.45% lower net profits at SAR 51.53 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus SAR 98.07 million a year earlier.

Revenues hit SAR 540.74 million in H1-25, up 21.64% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 444.52 million, according to consolidated financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 0.33 at the end of June 2025 from SAR 0.62 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Yanbu Cement shrank by 45.63% YoY to SAR 21.62 million from SAR 39.77 million.

On the other hand, the revenues hiked by 35.67% to SAR 274.30 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from SAR 202.17 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits retreated by 27.71% from SAR 29.91 million in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 2.95% from SAR 266.44 million.

Earlier this month, the board approved the distribution of SAR 78.75 million as cash dividends to eligible shareholders for H1-25.

