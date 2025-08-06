Sumou Real Estate Company posted 11.10% higher net profits at SAR 59.44 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 53.50 million in H1-24.

Revenues reached SAR 205.66 million in H1-25, an annual decline of 1.26% from SAR 208.29 million in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.19 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 1.07 in the same period of 2024.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits hit SAR 37.08 million, marking a 7.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 34.38 million.

Revenues dropped by 18.18% to SAR 104.17 million in Q2-25 from SAR 127.33 million in April-June 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits jumped by 65.83% compared to SAR 22.36 million in Q1-25, whereas the revenues grew by 2.64% from SAR 101.49 million.

Dividends

The board of Sumou Real Estate unveiled cash dividends valued at SAR 25 million, equivalent to 5% of the company’s SAR 500 million capital, for H1-25.

The Saudi firm will distribute SAR 0.50 per share for 50 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends are set for 2 and 14 October, respectively.

