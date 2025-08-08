RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is currently studying the feasibility of opening the Saudi stock market to all investors worldwide, according to a statement given to Bloomberg.



The CMA said that the recent move to allow residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to trade directly in the Saudi market was a “logical and natural” step, citing strong economic, social, and regulatory ties across the region. Notably, these residents will remain eligible to trade even if they relocate outside the Gulf.



The move comes amid broader efforts by the Kingdom to liberalize its financial markets, attract global investors, and diversify sources of capital.



Foreign investors from outside the GCC accounted for a record 35% of Saudi equity purchases during the second quarter of 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.



Saudi Arabia has ramped up its push to attract high-frequency trading firms, broadened the diversity of its IPO pipeline, and relaxed some restrictions for foreign participation in the equity market.



In July, Saudi-listed shares on the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) were trading at a 32% discount compared to stocks on the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), based on forward price-to-earnings ratios.

