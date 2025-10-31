Riyadh - Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) delivered net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders of SAR 118.76 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The generated profits were lower by 74.99% than SAR 474.95 million in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.71 at the end of September 2025, an annual drop from SAR 3.69.

Insurance revenues surged by 45.27% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.19 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 824.15 million.

Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Saudi Re logged an annual plunge of 92.30% in net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders to SAR 30.77 million, compared to SAR 399.67 million.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues jumped by 34.45% to SAR 459.10 million in the July-September 2025 from SAR 341.46 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits shrank by 41.47% compared to SAR 52.58 million in Q2-25, while the revenues grew by 10.68% from SAR 414.77 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

