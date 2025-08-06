Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) generated net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders worth SAR 87.99 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 16.89% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 75.27 million.

Insurance revenues soared by 52.93% to SAR 738.18 million in H1-25 from SAR 482.69 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.76 as of 30 June 2025, against SAR 0.84 in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Saudi Re’s net profits hiked by 20.92% to SAR 52.58 million from SAR 43.48 million in Q2-24.

Insurance revenues stood at SAR 414.77 million in April-June 2025, an annual leap of 50.42% from SAR 275.74 million a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits jumped by 48.50% compared to SAR 35.40 million in Q1-25, whereas the insurance revenues grew by 28.25% from SAR 323.40 million.

