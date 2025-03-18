Knowledge Economic City suffered 54% lower net losses at SAR 20.95 million in 2024, compared to SAR 45.55 million in 2023.

Revenues hiked by 137.51% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 158.80 million at the end of December 2024 from SAR 66.86 million, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the loss per share plummeted to SAR 0.06 last year from SAR 0.13 in 2023.

The accumulated losses hit SAR 406.23 million as of 31 December 2024, representing 12% of the capital.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the group’s net losses enlarged by 99.41% YoY to SAR 47.62 million from SAR 23.88 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).