Saudi Arabia’s Future Vision for Health Training is set to float 2 million shares in an IPO on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Parallel Market Nomu.

The medical education company has obtained the approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to offer 20% of its share capital.

Founded in 2020, the Riyadh-headquartered firm provides life support courses to medical practitioners. It is accredited by the American Heart Association and the Saudi Heart Association.

Future Vision is the latest to join the growing list of home-grown businesses that have secured regulatory approvals to go public in Saudi Arabia.

Since November to date, at least five IPOs have been launched in the kingdom, with shares offered ranging from 250,000 to nearly 8 million. The latest biggest offering was United International Holding Company’s $264 million IPO.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

