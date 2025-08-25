Riyadh – The board members of Saudi Fisheries Company agreed to establish a limited liability firm headquartered in Al Qassim with a capital of SAR 100,000.

This move comes in line with the company's strategy to restructure its activities and investments, according to a recent bourse filing.

After obtaining the necessary approvals and licenses from the relevant authorities, the fully-owned subsidiary will specialize in dates trade, industry and logistics services.

Meanwhile, any developments in this regard will be announced in due course.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, Saudi Fisheries logged 41.34% lower net losses at SAR 11.59 million, compared to SAR 19.77 million a year earlier.

