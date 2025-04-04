RIYADH — The Saudi Exchange suspended trading for seven companies on Thursday after they missed the deadline to release their financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024.

The companies affected include Saudi Industrial Development Co., Development Works Food Co., National Gypsum Co., Arabian Contracting Services Co., and Al Jouf Cement Co. from the Main Market, as well as Keir International Co. and Knowledge Net Co. from the Parallel Market.

Trading in their shares will resume on April 6 for 20 sessions, giving them time to publish their financial results. They must do so by May 1, to comply with market regulations.

If any of the companies fail to meet that deadline, their shares will be suspended again starting May 4, until they release their financial statements.

The Saudi Exchange said the move aligns with its rules on financial disclosures and listing requirements.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).