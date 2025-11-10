Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 703.57 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual hike of 55.15% from SAR 453.46 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.65 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 0.42 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The Saudi group posted revenues of SAR 2.80 billion in 9M-25, up 2.04% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.74 billion.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate generated net profits worth SAR 255.60 million, marking a leap of 89.69% from SAR 134.74 million in Q3-24.

Revenues hit SAR 1.07 billion in Q3-25, higher by 10.72% than SAR 918.73 million a year earlier.

The Q3-25 net profits jumped by 7.11% from SAR 238.62 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 19.37% when compared to SAR 852.14 million.

