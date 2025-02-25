Riyadh -- The Capital Market Authority (CMA) invited all capital-market stakeholders and participants to provide their feedback on the draft regulatory framework for clearing agreements for capital-market institutions.

The consultation period will last for 30 calendar days, ending on March 26, 2025.



The proposed project includes provisions regulating final netting and related collateral arrangements, a definition of the terms used in the project, as well as financial collateral arrangements, the scope of application of the regulation and the persons and entities subject to it, in addition to identifying eligible financial contracts and transactions that are exempt from the provisions of the bankruptcy laws, and other proposed provisions.



For more details, please visit: https://cma.org.sa/en/Market/News/pages/CMA_N_3741.aspx