Riyadh – CATRION Catering Holding Company witnessed a 19.14% surge in net profit to SAR 254.03 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from SAR 213.20 million in 9M-23.

The company generated 7.58% higher revenue in the January-September 2024 period to SAR 1.70 billion compared to SAR 1.58 billion in the same duration a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 3.10 in 9M-24 from SAR 2.60 in 9M-23, according to the financial results.

Higher Net Profit in Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the catering firm CATRION recorded an 18.70% annual rise in net profit to SAR 109.62 million compared with SAR 92.34 million.

The revenue also increased by 3.75% on an annual basis, hitting SAR 587.20 million in Q3-24 compared to SAR 565.97 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q3-24 were 49.79% higher than SAR 73.18 million in Q2-24 and the revenue rose by 3.96% from SAR 564.80 million.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2024, the company achieved a net profit of SAR 144.41 million in addition to revenues of 1.11 billion.

